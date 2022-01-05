Intellia, Kyverna join hands for allogeneic CAR-T therapy for autoimmune diseases
Jan. 05, 2022 7:59 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has partnered with Kyverna Therapeutics for the development of an allogeneic CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy designed to target a range of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.
- According to the licensing and collaboration agreement, Intellia has granted Kyverna the right to use its proprietary ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based allogeneic platform to develop the next-gen CD19 CAR T-cell candidate, KYV-201.
- In return, Intellia (NTLA) has received an equity stake in Kyverna and made an additional investment in the cell therapy company. Kyverna will be responsible for funding and the conduct of the preclinical and clinical development of KYV-201. Intellia (NTLA) will be entitled to certain development and commercial milestone payments in addition to low-to-mid-single-digit royalties on future sales.
- Cambridge, Massachusetts-based gene-editing company can also exercise an option to lead the U.S. commercialization of KYV-201 as part of a co-development and co-commercialization agreement.
