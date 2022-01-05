SilverSun Technologies subsidiary buys Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services
Jan. 05, 2022 8:00 AM ETSilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SWK Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT), has acquired Dynamic Tech Services' Acumatica division.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Dynamic Tech Services is a Atlanta-based reseller of Acumatica ERP software solutions.
- Commenting on the deal, Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK Technologies, stated, "This is a strategic transaction which bolsters our resources and our geographic reach, and further enhances our position as the leading Acumatica reseller in North America. The combination of SWK and Dynamic Tech will enable us to even further accelerate our growth and solidify our position as the leading business partner in the entire Acumatica ecosystem."