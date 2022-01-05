Beyond Meat is soaring off upcoming KFC launch but BofA warns on headwinds
Jan. 05, 2022 8:01 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America assumes coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with an Underperform rating.
- Analyst Peter Galbo warns on a slowing rate of growth for the meatless category, particularly at U.S. retail locations and uncertainty on the success of a full-scale McPlant rollout with McDonald's and associated gross margin dilution. Galbo also notes that peer company valuations (OTLY, FRPT) have materially pulled in on growth/capacity concerns and a lack of profitability.
- "At 3.3x target sales multiple we value BYND shares at a discount to both OTLY (4x target CY23 sales) and FRPT (7x target 2023 sales), both stories we view as having a higher likelihood of meaningful disruption in their respective categories (alternative milks and fresh pet food)."
- BofA sets a price objective of $55 on BYND.
- Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are up 9.87% premarket to $67.70 after the company got the call from KFC for a national rollout of a meatless fried chicken product.