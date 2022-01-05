Actinium Pharma collaborates with EpicentRx to develop therapy for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan. 05, 2022 8:01 AM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) and San Diego-based EpicentRx have entered into a research collaboration to study Actinium's Actimab-A targeted radiotherapy in combination with RRx-001, EpicentRx's novel small molecule immunotherapy targeting the CD47-SIRPα axis in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- ATNM shares up 2.9% premarket at $6.49.
- EpicentRx's RRx-001 is currently under investigation in a Phase 3 trial for Small Cell Lung Cancer and in other oncology and non-oncology indications.
- This collaboration will explore the mechanistic synergy of RRx-001's CD47–SIRPα downregulation with Actinium's targeted radiotherapy calreticulin upregulation to increase the immune detection and destruction of cancer cells and their potential to improve patient outcomes.
- Actinium's clinical pipeline of targeted radiotherapies, referred to as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), includes Iomab-B and Actimab-A.