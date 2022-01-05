Roku initiated underweight at Atlantic, sees nearly 50% downside
Jan. 05, 2022 8:05 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) could come under pressure on Wednesday, as Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber initiated coverage on the stock with an underweight rating and a $136 price target, nearly 50% lower than where the stock is currently trading.
- Faber said Roku (ROKU) has benefited from the rise of streaming, via its streaming sticks and using its operating system to power televisions, giving the company 56 million active accounts, mostly in the U.S. However, this growth is likely to slow, as he does not expect the largest TV manufacturers to outsource their operating system to Roku (ROKU).
- "In addition, progress in international markets has been slow, and we do not see this compensating for the US slowdown," Faber added.
- Roku (ROKU) shares were down sharply early Wednesday, losing more than 4% to $213.50, coming on the heels of a similar decline on Tuesday.
- On Monday, Roku (ROKU) said it had signed a new deal with Sharp to power a number of HD and 4K television models later this year.