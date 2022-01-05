Kellogg is downgraded by BofA because consumers might push back against higher prices
Jan. 05, 2022 8:09 AM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America takes its rating on Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) down to Neutral after having the food stock slotted at Buy. Volume pressure and inflation pose are seen as posing risks to growth this year.
- Analyst Bryan Spillane: "Overall we see prospects for modest EPS growth in FY22 as K bounces back from supply chain constraints in North America Cereal, rising costs and, similar to its packaged food peers, a degree of uncertainty related to sustainability of consumer demand in the face of higher prices. While K has made good progress reshaping its portfolio for growth over the medium/long term with a balance sheet that could fund M&A, with limited upside to EPS we see fewer levers other than multiple expansion to drive the shares meaningfully higher in 2022."
- BofA's price objective on Kellogg of $70 is based on a 16K estimate of 2023 EPS, which compares to the peer average of 19X and K’s historical average of 17X. The firm thinks a a multiple slightly below peers is justified given near-term sales and margin pressures offset by a clean balance sheet.
- Shares of Kellogg (K) are down 1.61% premarket to $64.26.
