Kellogg is downgraded by BofA because consumers might push back against higher prices

Jan. 05, 2022

Kellogg"s Snack Division. Kellogg Snack brands include Keebler, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, and Kashi.

  • Bank of America takes its rating on Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) down to Neutral after having the food stock slotted at Buy. Volume pressure and inflation pose are seen as posing risks to growth this year.
  • Analyst Bryan Spillane: "Overall we see prospects for modest EPS growth in FY22 as K bounces back from supply chain constraints in North America Cereal, rising costs and, similar to its packaged food peers, a degree of uncertainty related to sustainability of consumer demand in the face of higher prices. While K has made good progress reshaping its portfolio for growth over the medium/long term with a balance sheet that could fund M&A, with limited upside to EPS we see fewer levers other than multiple expansion to drive the shares meaningfully higher in 2022."
  • BofA's price objective on Kellogg of $70 is based on a 16K estimate of 2023 EPS, which compares to the peer average of 19X and K’s historical average of 17X. The firm thinks a a multiple slightly below peers is justified given near-term sales and margin pressures offset by a clean balance sheet.
  • Shares of Kellogg (K) are down 1.61% premarket to $64.26.
  • See how the valuation marks on Kellogg (K) compare to peers and historical norms.
