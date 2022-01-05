Akoya Biosciences, Bio-Techne team up to develop spatial multiomics workflow
Jan. 05, 2022 8:10 AM ETAkoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA), TECHBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are collaborating to develop single-cell, spatial multiomics workflow for comprehensive, unbiased analysis of tissue samples.
- The companies said they will bring to the market an automated, spatial multiomics workflow that can perform rapid, in situ analysis of multiple analytes, at single cell resolution, across whole slides.
- Akoya’s PhenoCycler-Fusion System, due to launch in early January 2022, will run the company’s protein imaging assays in addition to automating Advanced Cell Diagnostics’, a Bio-Techne brand, RNAScope HiPlex v2 assay for RNA imaging.
- Under the agreement, Akoya and Bio-Techne will develop and co-market protocols to enable automated workflows for running RNAScope assays on Akoya’s spatial phenotyping systems.