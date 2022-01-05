Vicinity Motor jumps after receiving $19M order for commercial EV's chassis
Jan. 05, 2022 8:11 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is up 9% in pre-market trading after the EV supplier announced the receipt of $19M order for its optimal electric class 4 commercial chassis from Olathe Fleet Solutions.
- The company says Olathe, a commercial truck dealership and fleet management company in Kansas, has placed an order for over 150 VMC Optimal E1 Electric Chassis.
- The report notes chassis will be produced at VMC's new optimal manufacturing plant in Elkhart, Indiana and offers up to 125 mile range with the battery pack completely protected inside the chassis rails.
- Units will begin to be delivered in Q1 2022.
- "As an authorized Ford (NYSE:F) ship-thru up-fitter, Olathe will be able to offer best-in-class EV solutions for customers across the Class 4 commercial vehicle spectrum," says Vicinity Founder and CEO William Trainer.
