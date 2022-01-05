BYND, SENS among premarket gainers
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) +81% on acquisition of exclusive rights to mRNA biomarkers.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) +20% after initiation of Phase 2a Lomecel-B trial in Alzheimer’s Disease.
- Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS) +18% after announcing operational and business updates.
- Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) +12% after announcing development plans for breakthrough Wejo Neural Edge platform.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +9% after receiving call from KFC for a national rollout of a meatless fried chicken product.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) +8% after submitting EUA application to FDA for Zyesami for Critical COVID-19.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) +7% after achieving target enrollment in phase 2/3 lenzilumab study to treat COVID-19.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) +6%.
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) +5%.
- Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) +5%.