Bitcoin is likely to eat into gold's 'store of value' market share, Goldman says
Jan. 05, 2022 8:15 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) is expected to take "store of value" market share from gold "over time" as as more investors embrace digital assets and potentially due to bitcoin-specific scaling solutions, writes Goldman Sachs's Zach Pandl in a note to clients.
- The World Gold Council estimates that the private sector owns 44,000 metric tonnes of gold for investment purposes, implying a $2.6T market at $1,800 per troy ounce. That puts Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) float-adjusted market capitalization at just under $700B recently. "Therefore, bitcoin currently commands a roughly 20% share of the 'store of value'," Pandl figures.
- If bitcoin's (BTC-USD) share in that market rises to 50% over the next five years, with no growth in overall demand for stores of value, its price would climb to just over $100K, Pandl hypothesizes. That comes to a compound annualized return of 17%-18%, accounting for growth in bitcoin supply over time, he adds.
- Still, the world's largest cryptocurrency may have applications other than "store of value" and "digital assets are much bigger than bitcoin (BTC-USD) — but we think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for bitcoin returns," Pandl said.
- In recent trading, bitcoin (BTC-USD) slips 1.8% over the past 24 hours to $46.1K. In other cryptos, ether (ETH-USD) falls 2.2%, Binance Coin (BNB-USD) -1.4%, Cardano (ADA-USD) -1.1%, Solana (SOL-USD) -2.0%.
- Previously (Dec. 30), Bitcoin Strategy ETF flows remain positive every month, but for how much longer can it last?