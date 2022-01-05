MariMed agrees to acquire Maryland cannabis business for $20M

  • MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) has agreed to acquire Maryland-based vertically integrated cannabis business, Kind Therapeutics U.S.A.
  • The aggregate purchase price, in a combination of cash and promissory notes, will be $20M.
  • Additionally, MariMed will take minority interests of one of the current owners of Kind in two subsidiaries of the company that own cannabis facilities in Maryland and Delaware for $2M.
  • Kind, which holds cannabis licenses for cultivation and production, as well as a provisional license for a dispensary, currently leases from Mari Holdings MD, a MariMed subsidiary, a 180,000 sq ft cultivation and processing facility in Hagerstown, which MariMed developed. Mari Holdings MD also owns and is developing a dispensary facility for Kind in Annapolis, which is expected to open in early 2022.
  • Maryland will become the third state, incremental to Massachusetts and Illinois, in which MariMed will have acquired a licensed cannabis business it manages and assisted in developing. Once acquired, Kind’s financial results will be reported by the company on a consolidated basis.
  • MariMed CEO Bob Fireman stated, "This acquisition will deliver another transformational year for MariMed in 2022, building on two consecutive years of more than 100% cannabis revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth."
