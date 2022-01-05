Domino's Pizza slips after Stephens warns the pizza rally may be cooled off
Jan. 05, 2022 8:19 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) trades lower after Stephens drops its rating to Underweight from Equalweight. The ratings cut on the pizza store operator follows a 41% rally in share price over the last 52 weeks and a pop during the early part of the pandemic.
- Analyst James Rutherford: "Our downgrade of DPZ is not a negative call on their upcoming F4Q report. It is also not a sign that we lack confidence in their business model and multi-year growth path. Our downgrade was born out of an observation that the stock already has had a very strong run, and for 2022 there may be a few headwinds to the business model relative to peers. Shares have performed well with investors favoring high quality, highly-franchised business models in these uncertain times."
- It is noted that DPZ affords investors good growth and strong inflation protection, but at a steep price with DPZ's 2022 EV/EBITDA multiple at 132% of its historical average forward multiple.
- Stephens assigns a price target of $500 to DPZ to rep 6.5% downside potential.
