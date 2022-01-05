Johnson & Johnson, drug distributors win Nevada for $26B opioid deal

Jan. 05, 2022

  • Nevada has joined a $26B nationwide settlement proposed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and three leading drug distributors to resolve the lawsuits over their role in the U.S. opioid crisis.
  • Attorney General Aaron Ford said he expected the state’s local governments would join the agreements allowing Nevada to receive over $285M. "There is no question that the opioid epidemic has devastated Nevada and money is needed now to address comprehensive statewide remediation," he said in a statement, announcing the decision Tuesday.
  • Nevada was among a few U.S. states that had until now decided to back out of the landmark agreement stuck by J&J and the drug distributors, AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and McKesson (NYSE:MCK), in June 2021. Last month, the deadline to reach the deal was extended from Jan. 2 to Jan. 26, 2022.
