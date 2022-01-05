Longeveron jumps 21% on launch of Phase 2a Lomecel-B trial for Alzheimer’s Disease
Jan. 05, 2022 8:22 AM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) soars 20.6% premarket after initiating Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- The first patient has consented to participate in the trial and patient screening has begun.
- The Phase 2a trial is designed to measure brain anatomy using MRI, and include detailed assessments of the inflammatory and vascular systems thought to contribute to the worsening of AD.
- The Phase 2a trial is a placebo-controlled design investigating safety and tolerability, as well as secondary endpoints that include cognitive function and biomarkers, following single or multiple infusions of Lomecel-B compared to placebo, in individuals with mild AD.
- The study consists of 4 treatment arms of 12 patients each, for a total target enrollment of 48 patients.