Longeveron jumps 21% on launch of Phase 2a Lomecel-B trial for Alzheimer’s Disease

Jan. 05, 2022

  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) soars 20.6% premarket after initiating Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
  • The first patient has consented to participate in the trial and patient screening has begun.
  • The Phase 2a trial is designed to measure brain anatomy using MRI, and include detailed assessments of the inflammatory and vascular systems thought to contribute to the worsening of AD.
  • The Phase 2a trial is a placebo-controlled design investigating safety and tolerability, as well as secondary endpoints that include cognitive function and biomarkers, following single or multiple infusions of Lomecel-B compared to placebo, in individuals with mild AD.
  • The study consists of 4 treatment arms of 12 patients each, for a total target enrollment of 48 patients.
