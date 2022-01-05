Sequans to expand 4G and 5G partnership with Renesas
Jan. 05, 2022 8:28 AM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), RNECF, RNECYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) has expanded its existing 4G/5G licensing pacts with Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTCPK:RNECY) granting special rights to latter that strengthen the go-to-market opportunities for former's LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch 2 and Taurus 5G platforms.
- The deal allows Sequans to expand its serviceable addressable market to India.
- Additionally, Renesas will take a small equity stake in Sequans, and Renesas' Executive Vice President and Head of IoT and Infrastructure business unit, Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi, will be nominated for election to the Sequans board of directors at the June 2022 shareholder meeting.
- The deal will provide better control of manufacturing and product cost, reinforce the joint product offerings and expand market opportunities and the equity stake and board seat facilitate management alignment to strengthen the partnership.
- The combined value of the business agreements and the equity investment, which is expected to close by January 14, 2022 is ~$20M.