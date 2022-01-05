PetIQ names new CFO as John Newland retires
Jan. 05, 2022
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) appoints Zvi Glasman as the company's new chief financial officer, effective Jan. 3, 2022.
- Glasman succeeds John Newland, who is retiring from his role as CFO.
- Prior to joining PetIQ, Glasman served as CFO of Fox Factory Holdings Corp for 12 years and has previously served in the same role at Faraday Future, an electric vehicle company, where he successfully contributed to its SPAC merger and public company debut with proceeds of approximately $1B.
- "I am excited to welcome Zvi to PetIQ. He is a strong public company CFO with a track record of success across consumer, manufacturing, and software companies, which will help him make an immediate impact at PetIQ," comments Chairman and CEO Cord Christensen.
