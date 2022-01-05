Kazakhstan protests accelerate, Government resigns, oil and uranium exports in focus
- As protests over higher fuel prices in the Central Asian Nation accelerate, the Government has resigned, and oil workers have reportedly walked off the job to join in protest.
- Kazakhstan currently produces ~1.7mb/d of oil, with mega projects like Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) TCO and ENI's (NYSE:E) Kashagan accounting for the lion's share of production; Chevron is currently undertaking a $42b expansion of TCO, a project both late and over budget.
- Perhaps more important for global energy markets, Kazakhstan accounts for ~40% of global Uranium production; shares of the Nation's largest producer, Kazatomprom, are down 10% in London trading this morning.
- Since the resignation of his Government, the sitting President has appointed an interim Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee, he's reinstated price controls for the LPG fuels which sparked the protests, and sustained the two week state of emergency.
- With videos of oil workers walking off the job en masse, the Kazakhstan protests are becoming a bit more impactful for energy investors - oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and oil-linked equity (NYSEARCA:XLE) investors will look for any sign of reduced exports supporting the global crude market, while Chevron investors will look for management to address any challenges with Q4 results.
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), a large North American uranium producer, is up 4%+ in pre-market trading this morning, after rallying 4% yesterday, as Uranium investors (NYSEARCA:URA) sense a heightened risk of supply interruptions supporting price; investors in physical uranium (OTCPK:SRUUF) also stand to benefit if the situation in Kazakhstan deteriorates.