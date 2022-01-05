Tradeweb Markets reports 24% growth in Q4 ADV
Jan. 05, 2022 8:31 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported total trading volume of $20T for December; ADV stood at $915.9B which is an increase of 9.8% Y/Y.
- U.S. government bond ADV was up 23.6% Y/Y in December while mortgage ADV was down 18.1% Y/Y; U.S. Credit ADV was up 4.4% Y/Y and European credit ADV was down 9.3% Y/Y.
- Prelim average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.55 for 4Q21.
- For 4Q21, the firm reported total trading volume of $69.7T and record ADV of $1.1T (+24.1% Y/Y) with quarterly ADV records in U.S. government bonds, U.S. High Yield credit, and swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year.
- FY21 saw a growth of 22.7% in its record average daily volume.