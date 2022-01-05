Cowen initiates Stronghold Digital Mining, Iris Energy with Outperform on hash rate growth
Jan. 05, 2022 8:34 AM ETStronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG), IRENBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Renewable bitcoin miners Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) gets initiated at Cowen with an Outperform rating on the basis of its misread hash rate growth, according to a note written to clients.
- Still, shares of SDIG are off by about 50% from when it first started trading on October of last year.
- SDIG also has an appealing hash rate growth pathway that is not priced in, strengthened by the role coal refuse plants play in improving the environment, Cowen highlights.
- Similarly, Iris Energy (IREN) has a fully contracted multi-year pathway for hash rate growth that is not priced in thanks to the company's proprietary data centers, Cowen writes in a separate note to clients.
- Looking forward, "we expect management updates on low power cost development sites entering construction to help alleviate execution risks," the note says.
- Overall, SDIG falls the most among the two ecofriendly BTC miners since Dec. 6 of last year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is also down nearly 9% within the same time frame.
- Previously, (Dec. 13, 2021) Iris Energy got initiated at Macquarie with an Outperform rating.