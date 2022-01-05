Hot Stocks: BYND launching product with KFC; SONY EV play; MLKN earnings; SWIM stock offering
Jan. 05, 2022 8:36 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)BYND, MLKN, SWIMBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Meatless chicken and electric vehicles were among the products that drove trading in Wednesday's pre-market action. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) rose on a planned product launch with a major fast-food franchise, while Sony (NYSE:SONY) got a lift from a report that it was exploring the EV market.
- Looking at some of the standout decliners in the pre-market period, MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) suffered selling pressure in the wake of weak quarterly numbers. At the same time, a stock offering sent shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) tumbling.
Gainers
- Beyond Meat (BYND) jumped in pre-market trading on news that it will partner with KFC to deliver meatless chicken for the fast-food chain. The program will start next Monday and run for a limited time.
- Bolstered by the deal, BYND soared nearly 10% in pre-market action. The advance took the stock off a 52-week low set the day before.
- Sony (SONY) became the latest big-name company to make a play in the electric vehicle market. According to the Financial Times, the electronics giant will create a new company to "explore entry" into the EV industry. Shares rose more than 4% on the news.
Decliners
- MillerKnoll (MLKN) declined 4% on disappointing earnings news. The company's quarterly profit missed expectations, despite revenues rising nearly 65% from last year.
- Latham Group (SWIM) represented another pre-market decliner. The stock retreated about 9% after it announced an unwritten public offering of 12M shares of common stock.
- For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, click over to SA's On The Move section.