Hot Stocks: BYND launching product with KFC; SONY EV play; MLKN earnings; SWIM stock offering

Stock Market Data

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • Meatless chicken and electric vehicles were among the products that drove trading in Wednesday's pre-market action. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) rose on a planned product launch with a major fast-food franchise, while Sony (NYSE:SONY) got a lift from a report that it was exploring the EV market.
  • Looking at some of the standout decliners in the pre-market period, MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) suffered selling pressure in the wake of weak quarterly numbers. At the same time, a stock offering sent shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) tumbling.

Gainers

  • Beyond Meat (BYND) jumped in pre-market trading on news that it will partner with KFC to deliver meatless chicken for the fast-food chain. The program will start next Monday and run for a limited time.
  • Bolstered by the deal, BYND soared nearly 10% in pre-market action. The advance took the stock off a 52-week low set the day before.
  • Sony (SONY) became the latest big-name company to make a play in the electric vehicle market. According to the Financial Times, the electronics giant will create a new company to "explore entry" into the EV industry. Shares rose more than 4% on the news.

Decliners

