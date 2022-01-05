UniFirst EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Jan. 05, 2022 8:35 AM ETUniFirst Corporation (UNF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $1.77 in-line.
  • Revenue of $486.2M (+8.8% Y/Y) beats by $11.07M.
  • Press Release
  • Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We now expect revenues for fiscal 2022 to be between $1.940 billion and $1.955 billion vs. consensus of $1.93B. This revised top-line guidance includes the impact of two small acquisitions that closed subsequent to the end of our fiscal Q1 that we anticipate will add approximately $10.0 million to our fiscal 2022 revenues. We further expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.50 and $5.80 vs. $7.94 in FY21. This earnings per share guidance assumes an effective tax rate of 24.0% and continues to include an estimate of $38.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that will be expensed in fiscal 2022."
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $7.00 and $7.30 for FY22 vs. consensus of $7.12.
