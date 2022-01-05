Wejo developing vehicle data processing platform with Microsoft
Jan. 05, 2022 Wejo Group Limited (WEJO), MSFT
- Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares have been on the rise after the company announced yesterday that it is developing a vehicle data processing platform in partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- The Wejo Neural Edge platform will leverage the company's strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform. Powered by Wejo's ADEPT platform, the platform will enable intelligent handling of data from vehicles at scale, while providing faster, more cost effective insights that protect privacy and empower automotive innovation.
- The embedded software technology in combination with Microsoft Azure will enable Wejo Neural Edge to power automotive innovation by reducing network and storage costs for the automakers, enabling Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2X) communications, and using machine learning algorithms to reconstruct vehicle journey and event data.
- WEJO shares are currently trading 14.76% higher pre-market