Nikola rallies after announcing order from USA Truck

Jan. 05, 2022

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shoots higher after the company announces that it inked a letter of intent with USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for an initial purchase of 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers. The agreement also includes the option to purchase an additional 90 Nikola zero-emission trucks over the next two years.
  • The LOI between USA Truck and Thompson Truck Centers is a "fleet-as-a-service" model in which Thompson will provide sales, service, maintenance and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks.
  • The BEV trucks are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2022.
  • Separately, Nikola (NKLA) is reported to have dropped a $2B patent suit against Tesla as was largely anticipated.
  • Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are up 4.17% in premarket action.
  • Nikola (NKLA) made its first truck delivery to a customer last week.
