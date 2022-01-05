Nikola rallies after announcing order from USA Truck
Jan. 05, 2022 8:37 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shoots higher after the company announces that it inked a letter of intent with USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for an initial purchase of 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers. The agreement also includes the option to purchase an additional 90 Nikola zero-emission trucks over the next two years.
- The LOI between USA Truck and Thompson Truck Centers is a "fleet-as-a-service" model in which Thompson will provide sales, service, maintenance and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks.
- The BEV trucks are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2022.
- Separately, Nikola (NKLA) is reported to have dropped a $2B patent suit against Tesla as was largely anticipated.
- Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are up 4.17% in premarket action.
- Nikola (NKLA) made its first truck delivery to a customer last week.