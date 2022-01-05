Computer Services reports Q3 results

Jan. 05, 2022 8:37 AM ETComputer Services, Inc. (CSVI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.59.
  • Revenue of $82M (+12.6% Y/Y)
  • “We expect to report continued sales and earnings growth in the fourth quarter. Our new core sales remain strong and are fueling our growth in Enterprise Banking. We also have benefited from higher transaction volumes each quarter this year due to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and increased consumer demand. We expect CSI to set new records for revenue and net income for fiscal 2022 based on our growth trajectory,” stated David Culbertson, CSI’s president and CEO.
