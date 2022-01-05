Blueprint Medicines names new CEO in leadership shakeup
Jan. 05, 2022 8:40 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) has appointed the company’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kate Haviland, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer replacing current CEO Jeff Albers effective April 04.
- As part of the succession plan, Mr. Albers will serve as Executive Chairman through the end of 2022 and continue as Chairman thereafter to facilitate a smooth transition in the leadership, the company said. Ms. Haviland will also join the company’s board of directors effective April 04.
- Replacing Ms. Haviland, the company has promoted Christina Rossi, its current Chief Commercial Officer, to COO.
- Ms. Haviland joined Blueprint (BPMC) in January 2016 as its Chief Business Officer and became its COO in January 2016.
