Pfizer upgraded to buy from neutral at BofA; sees 28% upside
Jan. 05, 2022 8:43 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- BofA Securities has upgraded Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to buy from neutral citing the rollout of Paxlovid this year and investments in its pipeline through business development.
- The firm upped its price target from $59 to $70 (28% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Geoff Meacham writes that "in 2022 we expect the Pfizer narrative to shift to the benefits of its C-19 success in the form of stepped up pipeline/portfolio investments, especially given >$100B in cash generated to 2025."
- He notes that his prior neutral view was predicated on concerns over patent expirations, but Paxlovid should provide sustained revenues and cash flow.
- He adds that his forecast of more than $20B in Paxlovid sales this year is likely conservative based on ~120M treatment courses.
- Yesterday, Pfizer said that the U.S. government had doubled its order for Paxlovid to 20M courses.