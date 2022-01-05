Pfizer upgraded to buy from neutral at BofA; sees 28% upside

Jan. 05, 2022 8:43 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • BofA Securities has upgraded Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to buy from neutral citing the rollout of Paxlovid this year and investments in its pipeline through business development.
  • The firm upped its price target from $59 to $70 (28% upside based on yesterday's close).
  • Analyst Geoff Meacham writes that "in 2022 we expect the Pfizer narrative to shift to the benefits of its C-19 success in the form of stepped up pipeline/portfolio investments, especially given >$100B in cash generated to 2025."
  • He notes that his prior neutral view was predicated on concerns over patent expirations, but Paxlovid should provide sustained revenues and cash flow.
  • He adds that his forecast of more than $20B in Paxlovid sales this year is likely conservative based on ~120M treatment courses.
  • Yesterday, Pfizer said that the U.S. government had doubled its order for Paxlovid to 20M courses.
