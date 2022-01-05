Bicycle Therapeutics COO transitions to CTO; provides clinical program updates

Jan. 05, 2022 8:43 AM ETBicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) announced continued progress in its ongoing phase 1/1 trials of BT8009, BT5528 and BT7480 transition of COO Michael Skynner to the newly created created position of chief technology officer, effective Jan. 3.
  • The company said that in the ongoing phase 1 portion of the phase 1/2 clinical trial of BT8009 to treat tumors, four out of 11 patients were previously reported to have a partial response. One out of four in the 2.5mg/m2 dose and three out of seven at the 5 mg/m2 cohorts.
  • All four patients reported as responders have since received at least one subsequent scan.
  • “In our trial of BT8009, we are pleased to confirm the preliminary activity and see that these patients remain on trial. We look forward to presenting interim BT8009 Phase I results at a medical meeting and initiating the BT5528 expansion cohorts this year,” said CEO Kevin Lee.
  • The company said dose escalation in the BT8009 phase 1 trial remains ongoing, with patients being dosed at 7.5mg/m2 weekly or every-other-week.
  • The company intends to present interim phase 1 results from the ongoing trial at a medical meeting this year.
  • The company noted that phase 1/2 trial of BT5528 is also ongoing, with plans to begin the expansion cohorts this year.
  • Bicycle also started a phase 1 trial of BT7480 in Q4 2021, and dose escalation in the trial remains ongoing.
  • In addition, the company said that its Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Alistair Milnes assumed the COO role.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.