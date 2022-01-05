Bicycle Therapeutics COO transitions to CTO; provides clinical program updates
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) announced continued progress in its ongoing phase 1/1 trials of BT8009, BT5528 and BT7480 transition of COO Michael Skynner to the newly created created position of chief technology officer, effective Jan. 3.
- The company said that in the ongoing phase 1 portion of the phase 1/2 clinical trial of BT8009 to treat tumors, four out of 11 patients were previously reported to have a partial response. One out of four in the 2.5mg/m2 dose and three out of seven at the 5 mg/m2 cohorts.
- All four patients reported as responders have since received at least one subsequent scan.
- “In our trial of BT8009, we are pleased to confirm the preliminary activity and see that these patients remain on trial. We look forward to presenting interim BT8009 Phase I results at a medical meeting and initiating the BT5528 expansion cohorts this year,” said CEO Kevin Lee.
- The company said dose escalation in the BT8009 phase 1 trial remains ongoing, with patients being dosed at 7.5mg/m2 weekly or every-other-week.
- The company intends to present interim phase 1 results from the ongoing trial at a medical meeting this year.
- The company noted that phase 1/2 trial of BT5528 is also ongoing, with plans to begin the expansion cohorts this year.
- Bicycle also started a phase 1 trial of BT7480 in Q4 2021, and dose escalation in the trial remains ongoing.
- In addition, the company said that its Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Alistair Milnes assumed the COO role.