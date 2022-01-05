PPG expands partnership with The Home Depot, HD Supply
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) expands relationship with The Home Depot and HD Supply to offer an extensive lineup of professional PPG paint products and services designed exclusively for professional customers.
- The new product lineup began rolling out on shelves in Q4 2021 and will be available in all U.S. Home Depot stores.
- The relationship will leverage PPG’s best-selling sub-brands nationally.
- The full product lineup will also be available through HD Supply, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Home Depot and a leading national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products.
- “Through this expanded strategic relationship with The Home Depot, we are leveraging the strengths of our combined organizations to deliver tremendous value to the professional customer. We look forward to utilizing PPG’s team of paint experts, leading professional paint products, and national, digital fulfillment network in combination with The Home Depot’s vast national store footprint to service the professional and drive strong growth for both organizations.” said Jaime Irick, VP, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada.
