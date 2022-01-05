Hexo appoints Curtis Solsvig as acting CFO
Jan. 05, 2022 8:47 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) has appointed William Todd Montour to the company's board following the resignation of Jason Ewart, effective immediately.
- Will Montour co-founded Redecan, which before HEXO's recent acquisition was Canada's largest privately-owned licensed cannabis producer. Mr Montour played a critical role in transforming Redecan from a medical supplier to a recreational cannabis powerhouse.
- The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Curtis Solsvig as acting-Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately to succeed Trent MacDonald.
- A search is currently underway for a new CFO.
- Mr Solsvig has over 30 years of senior management and consulting experience with companies including Lily, Restoration Hardware, Borders Books and Atari.