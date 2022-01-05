Exxon makes two more oil discoveries offshore Guyana

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it made two oil discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, adding to the block's previous recoverable resource estimate of 10B boe.
  • The Fangtooth-1 well encountered 164 ft. of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs and is located 11 miles northwest of the Liza field, while Lau Lau-1 encountered 315 ft. of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone reservoirs and is located 42 miles southeast of Liza.
  • The company also says the Liza Unity FPSO vessel is on track to start production in Q1, with a target of 220K bbl/day of oil at peak production.
  • Exxon is operator of the Stabroek block and owns a 45% interest, while Hess (NYSE:HES) holds 30% and Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) has a 25% stake.
  • Exxon has committed to lowering costs by $6B by 2023, which would raise EPS beyond oil price increases and potentially push the stock to $80 this year, Bill Zettler writes in a bullish new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
