Exxon makes two more oil discoveries offshore Guyana
Jan. 05, 2022 8:48 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)HES, CEOHFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it made two oil discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, adding to the block's previous recoverable resource estimate of 10B boe.
- The Fangtooth-1 well encountered 164 ft. of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs and is located 11 miles northwest of the Liza field, while Lau Lau-1 encountered 315 ft. of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone reservoirs and is located 42 miles southeast of Liza.
- The company also says the Liza Unity FPSO vessel is on track to start production in Q1, with a target of 220K bbl/day of oil at peak production.
- Exxon is operator of the Stabroek block and owns a 45% interest, while Hess (NYSE:HES) holds 30% and Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) has a 25% stake.
- Exxon has committed to lowering costs by $6B by 2023, which would raise EPS beyond oil price increases and potentially push the stock to $80 this year, Bill Zettler writes in a bullish new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.