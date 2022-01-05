Connect Bio reports detailed results from Phase 2b CBP-201 trial in atopic dermatitis
Jan. 05, 2022 8:53 AM ETConnect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) announces detailed positive data from the Phase 2b clinical trial of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- Shares down 8.3% premarket at $5.23.
- Earlier, the Company announced topline results from the Phase 2b trial on November 18, 2021 indicating that all three CBP-201 arms (300mg Q2W, 150mg Q2W or 300mg Q4W) met the primary and secondary endpoints and were statistically superior to placebo.
- Percentage reduction in the EASI score from baseline to Week 16 for all three arms 300mg Q2W, 150mg Q2W or 300mg Q4W was 63%, 57.5% and 65.4%, respectively compared to 40.7% reduction for placebo.
- Proportion of patients achieving at least 50% or 75% reduction in EASI score from baseline was 54.4% and 47.4% for 300mg Q2W, 52.6% and 40.4% for 150mg Q2W, and 62.5% and 41.1% for 300mg Q4W vs. 33.9% and 14.3% for placebo.
- Percentage of patients achieving an IGA score of 0 or 1 were 28.1% in arm 300mg Q2W, 15.8% in arm 150mg Q2W and 21.4% in arm 00mg Q4W compared to 10.7% in placebo group.
- The trial enrolled a relatively less severe patient population and had higher patient discontinuation rate as the CBP-201 Phase 2b trial occurred during the COVID-19.
- In the coming months, Connect Biopharma intends to discuss the CBP-201 data with the FDA and other health authorities and seek feedback on its planned Phase 3 trial program in adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD.
- The Company plans to commence enrollment in H2 2022.