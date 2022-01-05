Wayfair slides after Wedbush points to weakening trends
Jan. 05, 2022 8:56 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) is cut by Wedbush Securities to a Neutral rating from Buy following results in 2021 that are called underwhelming.
- Analyst Seth Basham says there has been plenty of noise associated with the impact of the pandemic, but points again to "yellow flags" in Wayfair's (W) KPIs that have been trending below pre-pandemic levels, In particular, the online retailer's gross and net customer adds, customer acquisition costs and orders per customer.
- "While 4Q21 guidance suggested that these issues would persist, we believe pressure has intensified due not only to softer category sales trends in December (and despite consumers' renewed reluctance to shop at stores due to Omicron), but also due to a less attractive value proposition and supply chain challenges."
- Wedbush lowers the sales and earnings outlook for Wayfair (W) and assigns a price target of $160.
- Shares of Wayfair (W) are down 4.61% premarket to $177.50 to follow on yesterday's 4.85% drop.
- High-growth stocks in general have seen selling pressure this week amid a bit of a value reset with investors.