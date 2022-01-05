Voyager Digital preliminary revenue doubles to $165M in Q2

Jan. 05, 2022

  • Voyager Digital's (OTCQX:VYGVF) preliminary revenue of $165M in fiscal Q2 2022 jumps from $81.5M in Q1 and just $3.6M in Q2 2020.
  • Total revenue for 2021 is estimated to exceed $415M, compared with just $6.6M in 2020.
  • Verified users of 3.2M in Q2 rises from 2.15M in Q1 and 159K in Q2 2020.
  • Funded accounts were ~1.1M in Q2, up from 860K in Q1 and 43K in Q2 2020. Net new deposits of approximately $1.04B in Q2 increases from $827M in Q1.
  • Looking forward, "we expect to continue to grow our team in 2022 as we expand into NFT's, the Metaverse, and our own custody solution," said Voyager Digital Co-Founder and CEO Steve Ehrlich.
  • Meanwhile, shares of VYGVF gain 0.7% in pre-market trading.
  • Previously, (Nov. 16) Voyager Digital's Q1 reflected revenue and platform user growth.
