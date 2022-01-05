DiaMedica Therapeutics appoints chief medical officer
Jan. 05, 2022 8:58 AM ETDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) appoints Kirsten Gruis, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer.
- Dr. Gruis is a board-certified neurologist with 20 years of experience in both clinical medicine and drug development in large and small biopharmaceutical companies.
- “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Gruis to the DiaMedica team as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Gruis has deep experience in neurology drug development and regulatory strategy which will be critical to the company as we advance ReMEDy2 towards pivotal data for DM199 in acute ischemic stroke. She is also a strong cultural fit with her career long focus on innovation and improving the lives of patients.” said Rick Pauls, CEO.
- Prior to joining DiaMedica, Dr. Gruis served as Chief Medical Officer for Edgewise Therapeutics.