SharpLink Gaming acquires Fourcubed for $8.15M
Jan. 05, 2022 8:59 AM ETSharpLink Gaming Ltd (SBET)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) has acquired certain assets of FourCubed Management, LLC and 6t4 Company, including FourCubed’s iGaming and affiliate marketing network focused on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, retention and conversions to iGaming operator partners worldwide.
- SharpLink has acquired certain assets of FourCubed for total consideration of $8.15 million, which consists of $6.5 million in cash and the issuance of approximately 600,000 restricted ordinary shares of SharpLink.
- The transaction also provides for an earn-out payment of up to approximately 600,000 additional restricted ordinary shares based on the acquired business achieving specific agreed-upon performance benchmarks.
- FourCubed owns and operates an international iGaming affiliate network comprised of over 12,000 sub-affiliates and has delivered over 1.8 million referred players since the network’s launch in 2008.
- For the past three years, FourCubed has averaged annual revenues of more than $5.5 million, with over 90% of its revenue stemming from recurring net gaming revenue contracts with many of the world’s elite iGaming operators, including Party Poker, bwin, UNIBET, GG Poker, Bet365, 888 poker, betfair and others.
- SBET +4.7% premarket to $2.65
- Source: Press Release