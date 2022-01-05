Lixte Biotechnology soars after pre-clinical research supporting its lead asset
Jan. 05, 2022 9:00 AM ETLixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap, Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) has added ~114.8% in the pre-market on above average volume after the company shared results of preclinical studies to support the potential of its lead asset LB-100, a protein phosphatase (PP2A) inhibitor.
- According to the company, in December 2021, Nature Communications has published findings for LB-100 from mouse models of colorectal, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancer.
- The experimental therapy was found to have improved the responsiveness of diverse cancers to immunotherapy, according to the research led by Yu-Ting Yen at the China Medical University and Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan.
- “These data indicate that PP2A inhibition can be used to change the intrinsic and extrinsic factors of tumors to improve the success rate of anti-cancer immunotherapy,” the authors wrote.
- The company has already begun a clinical trial involving patients with previously untreated extensive stage small cell lung cancer. In the initial phase of the study, LB-100 is first combined with chemotherapy and an immune checkpoint blocker, and then in the maintenance phase, LB-100 is combined only with an immune blocker.