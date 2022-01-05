Intel upgraded at Northland on better execution, firm sees 17% upside
Jan. 05, 2022 9:06 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are rising after the semiconductor giant was upgraded at Northland Capital Markets, with the investment firm citing the fact that Intel is "starting to execute on a coherent strategy."
- Northland analyst Gus Richard upgraded Intel (INTC) to outperform and put a $62 price target on the stock, implying 17% upside from current levels, as he expects the Pat Gelsinger-led semiconductor company to leverage its Simple Intel Platform capability and "optimize its fab resources producing die that is best built on older technology."
- Richard added that Intel (INTC) is still early in its turnaround, but that could provide the company and investors an opportunity, as estimates are still "conservative."
- Coupled with the fact that stocks with high earnings multiples are likely to be under pressure in the current environment, Intel (INTC) offers a 2.7% dividend yield and looks like a "good place for large-cap managers to wait out multiple compression."
- Intel shares are up nearly 1% in early Wednesday trading to $53.55. Shares have gained 5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500.
- On Tuesday, Tigress Financial reiterated its buy rating on Intel (INTC), with the firm citing continued investment in processor development and the upcoming spin-off of its Mobileye division which could be a "significant upside catalyst."