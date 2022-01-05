Spectrum Pharmaceuticals cuts workforce by 30% as part of restructuring
Jan. 05, 2022 9:06 AM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- As part of a corporate restructuring, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will lay off 30% of its employees and prioritize its late-stage programs, poziotinib and Rolontis (eflapegrastim).
- As a result, the company will put early-stage clinical development and research programs -- FIT Program (IGN 002) and IL-12 -- on the back burner.
- Spectrum expects to reduce its cash burn 20%-25%, extending its cash runway into 2023.
- The company will also downsize its physical footprint.
- Yesterday, Spectrum received a $20M equity investment from Hanmi Pharmaceutical.