Spectrum Pharmaceuticals cuts workforce by 30% as part of restructuring

Businesswoman leaving office with box of personal items

RUNSTUDIO/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • As part of a corporate restructuring, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will lay off 30% of its employees and prioritize its late-stage programs, poziotinib and Rolontis (eflapegrastim).
  • As a result, the company will put early-stage clinical development and research programs -- FIT Program (IGN 002) and IL-12 -- on the back burner.
  • Spectrum expects to reduce its cash burn 20%-25%, extending its cash runway into 2023.
  • The company will also downsize its physical footprint.
  • Yesterday, Spectrum received a $20M equity investment from Hanmi Pharmaceutical.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.