Trevi Therapeutics provides updates on chronic cough, skin disorder studies

Jan. 05, 2022 9:05 AM ETTrevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) expects to perform an interim statistical update in Q1 for its ongoing phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio (oral extended-release nalbuphine) in patients with chronic cough due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
  • The company said information from the statistical update will determine whether proof-of-concept can be established before full enrollment of the CANAL study.
  • The company also expects to end enrollment in its phase 2b/3 PRISM trial for pruritus (itchy skin) associated with prurigo nodularis (PN), a type of chronic inflammatory skin disease, by Jan. 31. Data from the 14-week blinded portion of the trial is expected in 1H 2022.
