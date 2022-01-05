Aileron Therapeutics outlines 2022 strategic priorities to deliver key milestones

  • Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) provides a business update and outlined the company’s strategic priorities for 2022.
  • The company plans to initiate Phase 1b clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in neoadjuvant breast cancer in H1 2022; interim results expected in Q422.
  • Planned interim data readouts for ongoing NSCLC trial is on track in Q2 2022 and topline results in Q4 2022.
  • The company dosed first 10 patients in NSCLC trial; on track to conduct blinded safety evaluation on these patients after one cycle in Q122.
  • Aileron plans to initiate a new clinical trial in H1 2022 to evaluate ALRN-6924 to protect against chemotherapy-induced bone marrow and other toxicities in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients treated with a doxorubicin + cyclophosphamide and docetaxel chemotherapy regimen.
  • The Phase 1b trial will enroll up to 30 patients in a parallel group design trial with a dose expansion cohort.
  • In 2021, Aileron was issued 7 new international patents, including new patent protection for ALRN-6924 in China, and 4 U.S. patents, adding to its strong intellectual property portfolio comprising over 170 U.S. and foreign patents and exclusive worldwide rights to ALRN-6924.
