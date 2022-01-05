Apollo Commercial Real Estate reports $3.2B in 2021 annual mortgage originations
Jan. 05, 2022 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) announced that the company committed to $1.7B of mortgages in 4Q21 which takes annual loan originations to $3.2B for the year.
- During Q4, ARI funded $145M for loans closed prior to the quarter while it received $0.9B from loan repayments.
- "The Q4 was our most active of the year and we are carrying that momentum into 2022 with a robust pipeline. ARI’s origination activity expanded into several new markets and property types in 2021, demonstrating the breadth of Apollo’s platform," CEO and president Stuart Rothstein commented.