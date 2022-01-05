MetLife, American Equity stocks climb after Evercore upgrades in 2022 outlook
Jan. 05, 2022 9:12 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET), AELEQH, PFG, AMP, BHF, LNC, PRU, VOYABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock gains 1.7% in premarket trading after Evercore ISI analyst Thomas Gallagher upgrades the stock to Outperform, calling it "one of the most attractively valued large cap life insurance stocks on 2023 price to free cash flow."
- American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL), upgraded to Outperform on its good performance in 2021, rises 1.5%.
- Key issues for the sector in 2022 include accounting change impacts and uncertainties, remaining risk transfer optionality, impact of Fed hikes, and whether COVID mortality continue to represent a significant headwind into 2022 and 2023, Gallagher said.
- Also upgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on good 2021 performance, and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), that had been a laggard; both raised to Outperform.
- Downgrades Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Underperform and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to In Line.
- In group benefits, Voya (VOYA), MetLife (MET), and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) "have held up better than most with LNC showing the most overall deterioration in loss ratios," Gallagher writes.
- Evercore's Outperform rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish.
- Last month, Goldman initiated MetLife and Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) at Buy on stable cash flows.