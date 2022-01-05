IAC names NFL's Halpin as its new chief financial officer

Jan. 05, 2022 9:12 AM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has gone to the NFL to find its new chief financial officer, hiring Christopher Halpin to the position.
  • Currently the National Football League's chief strategy and growth officer, he'll become CFO at IAC on Jan. 26 and oversee all corporate finance, accounting, M&A, investor relations and administration functions.
  • Most recently, Halpin has been driving all strategic planning and data and analytics for the NFL, leading its international business, and overseeing strategy, policies and partnerships across the betting/gambling industries.
  • "Chris comes to IAC from a world-class brand, with a deep understanding of how digital is reshaping consumer behavior," says IAC CEO Joey Levin.
