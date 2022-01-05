Amazon, Cisco and Lockheed Martin partner on commtech for NASA's Artemis mission
Jan. 05, 2022 9:13 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), AMZN, LMTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) team up to launch voice, AI and tablet-based video technologies to the moon.
- That is, the companies have partnered to integrate technology named Callisto into NASA's Orion spacecraft for the agency's Artemis I uncrewed mission around the Moon and back to Earth.
- Source: Press Release
- Callisto uses Amazon's Alexa without internet and Webex by Cisco to test and demonstrate commercial technology for deep space voice, video and whiteboarding communications while Lockheed Martin, which designed and built the Orion spacecraft for NASA, is leading the development and integration of the payload.
- "Callisto will demonstrate a first-of-its-kind technology that could be used in the future to enable astronauts to be more self-reliant as they explore deep space," comments Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of Commercial Civil Space for Lockheed Martin.
- Besides, Amazon allows users to follow the mission on Alexa-enabled devices by saying "Alexa, take me to the Moon,"
- The launch of Artemis I is currently scheduled for early 2022 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a multi-week journey around the Moon and back.
- Earlier, Lockheed Martin up after beating 2021 target for F-35 deliveries
- The world's biggest tech expo is making a comeback this year after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic. That is, CES 2022: What to expect at the Consumer Electronics Show