Taoping announces Hong Kong Data Center expansion plan
Jan. 05, 2022 9:13 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, has begun an expansion project of Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center.
- Once complete, the computing capacity of the expanded Center can be doubled, with an estimated total hash rate of 700GH/s and expected to generate about 350 Ether/month by Q1 2022.
- “The expansion of the data center is expected to meet the Company’s growing demand for cloud computing resources and support growth for related business.” said said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO.
- The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of Jan. 2022.
- TAOP +4.02% premarket to $1.81.