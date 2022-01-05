Itron announces contract with SESCO
Jan. 05, 2022 9:16 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) says that Syarikat SESCO Berhad, a subsidiary of Sarawak Energy, an energy development and vertically integrated electrical utility company located in Sarawak, Malaysia, signed a contract to deploy Itron’s industrial IoT (IIoT) solution.
- The solution to support Sarawak Energy to deploy 180,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) endpoints and take advantage of Network-as-a-Service.
- As part of the 15-year contract, Sarawak Energy will leverage Itron’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) to deploy, monitor and maintain the communications network.
- As a NaaS contract, Itron will manage the network and the UIQ headend software suite on Sarawak Energy’s behalf to collect and manage consumption data.