Itron announces contract with SESCO

Jan. 05, 2022 9:16 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) says that Syarikat SESCO Berhad, a subsidiary of Sarawak Energy, an energy development and vertically integrated electrical utility company located in Sarawak, Malaysia, signed a contract to deploy Itron’s industrial IoT (IIoT) solution.
  • The solution to support Sarawak Energy to deploy 180,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) endpoints and take advantage of Network-as-a-Service.
  • As part of the 15-year contract, Sarawak Energy will leverage Itron’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) to deploy, monitor and maintain the communications network.
  • As a NaaS contract, Itron will manage the network and the UIQ headend software suite on Sarawak Energy’s behalf to collect and manage consumption data.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.