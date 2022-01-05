BTCS becomes first-ever company to offer dividend in Bitcoin
Jan. 05, 2022 9:17 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) announces the first-ever dividend payable in Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-listed company, which the company refers to as a Bividend.
- The company also published a new investor presentation on its website to provide more insight regarding recent successes and future growth plans, as well as the underlying market dynamics expected to drive BTCS’ growth in 2022.
- Since 2014, company has committed to developing the infrastructure supporting blockchain technology.
- “We want to reward our long-time shareholders for their continued support and encourage financial freedom by providing the means to enable direct ownership of Bitcoin and other digital assets. In the crypto space BTCS has a long history of firsts, including being the first pure-play U.S. public company focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchains, the first U.S. public company to mine Bitcoin, the first U.S. public company to implement a digital asset treasury strategy, and the first U.S. public company to secure next-generation proof-of-stake blockchains.” stated Charles Allen, CEO.