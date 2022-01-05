Taboola rises 10% on multi-year deal with McClatchy

Jan. 05, 2022 9:17 AM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) has announced a new multiyear deal with McClatchy, a leading local media company that operates in 30 markets across the United States.
  • McClatchy reaches more than 65 million unique readers monthly through its digital media properties.
  • Under the deal, McClatchy will implement several Taboola products across its entire network of publishers, including Taboola Feed.
  • In addition, McClatchy is testing Taboola Newsroom to power editorial insights and audience development as well as Taboola’s recent acquisition Connexity, to help drive growth around customers’ consumption intent.
  • TBLA +9.7% premarket to $7.99
  • Source: Press Release
