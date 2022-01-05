Covid test maker OraSure gains on news of exploring strategic alternatives
Jan. 05, 2022 9:18 AM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR), QDELOCDXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Covid test maker OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) rose 1.8% in premarket trading after the company announced it's exploring strategic alternatives and its CEO Stephen Tang will leave the company as of March 31.
- The company said its considering a "broad range" of strategic alternatives, according to a statement. Evercore is serving as OraSure’s financial advisor and Troutman Pepper is serving as the Company’s legal advisor in this evaluation.
- The announcement about exploring alternatives comes after a report in July that that company rejected a bid from Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL). Late last month Quidel announced a deal to acquire Ortho Clinical (NASDAQ:OCDX).
- Orasure also provided preliminary Q4 results, saying fiscal Q4 revenue will be at low end of the company's guidance range of about $60M driven by lower than anticipated InteliSwab sales coupled with outperformance in the Company’s Molecular Solutions business unit.
- Orasure (OSUR) short interest is 3.68%.
