CrowdStrike retreats despite getting high marks from Oppenheimer

  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) was headed towards another rough day on the market, Wednesday, as the cloud-based security technology company's shares slipped in early trading despite an upbeat assessment from Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron.
  • Before the market opened, Kidron called CrowdStrike (CRWD) one of his top picks for 2022, and maintained his outperform rating and $300-a-share target price on the company's stock. Kidron said CrowdStrike (CRWD) stands to benefit from customers looking to consolidate their security service as the company has a product platform that covers such needs as endpoint, data and identity security.
  • "We see a significant opportunity in CrowdStrike's (CRWD) cloud security modules," Kidron said, in a research note. "Moving forward, we expect CrowdStrike (CRWD) to more aggressively monetize its cloud security [product] modules."
  • Still, CrowdStrike's (CRWD) shares gave up almost 2% in pre-market trading, Wednesday, on top of a loss of 4.6% on Tuesday as trading in the broader market remained volatile at the start of the year.
  • On Tuesday, analysts at Bank of America included CrowdStrike (CRWD) among its "high conviction" ideas for 2022.
